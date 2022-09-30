CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement (IFTA) licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois.

IFTA is an agreement among U.S. states and Canadian provinces to simplify the reporting of tax due on fuel use for carriers that operate in more than one state or province. Carriers report miles driven and fuel purchased. State statute provides the Director of Revenue the authority (35 ILCS 505/13a.4), to temporarily waive the licensing requirements for up to 30 days for commercial motor vehicles that travel through Illinois or return to the state from a point outside of Illinois, for the purpose of assisting in disaster relief efforts.

“To our friends in the Southeastern US: here in Illinois, we are no stranger to the devastating effects of climate change—and we are here to do everything we can to support your relief efforts,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why my administration is suspending the fuel tax for commercial vehicles providing aid to Floridians in areas affected by Hurricane Ian. It’s the least we can do—and one way we can expedite the delivery of resources our fellow Americans need to keep their communities safe.”

IDOR will temporarily waive IFTA registration and motor fuel use tax (MFUT) single trip permitting for qualified vehicles traveling through Illinois responding specifically to power, communications, utilities, and infrastructure restoration to areas or events that have been declared as either a national emergency by the President of the United States or a state of emergency as declared by any Governor of an IFTA jurisdiction.

Additionally, Illinois will also waive IFTA-required credentials and MFUT single trip permits to qualified motor vehicles specifically delivering goods, services, or foods necessary for sustaining life and livestock in those areas covered in the declaration.

This waiver is in effect from September 29 through October 28, 2022. Operators of qualified vehicles in Illinois will not be ticketed or otherwise penalized for non-registration of IFTA/MFUT if the operator of the vehicle can provide proof that the destination of the vehicle is to a point within the emergency/disaster area(s), or the vehicle’s last destination was within the declared area and is returning to or through Illinois from providing essential goods and services to the declared area(s).

For additional information, please visit IDOR's website at: tax.illinois.gov.

