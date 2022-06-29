SPRINGFIELD - Incumbent Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker will face Republican nominee Darren Bailey in November, while freshman Congresswoman Mary Miller, who had the backing of former President Donald J. Trump, defeated 13th District representative Rodney Davis for the Republican nomination for the newly created 15th District in results from the Illinois Primary Election held Tuesday around the state.

In addition, war veteran Tammy Duckworth, the Democratic incumbent, will face Chicago-area personal injury lawyer Kathy Salvi, the wife of former Senate candidate Al Salvi, in the race for Duckworth's seat in the U.S. Senate, and Granite City native Anna Valencia lost her bid for nomination for Secretary of State in Illinois.

Pritzker easily won renomination in the Democratic primary with 91.8 percent of the statewide vote over challenger Beverly Miles, while Bailey won over five other candidates, notably Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and Jesse Sullivan, a conservative activist from Petersburg, for the GOP nomination with 57.5 percent of the statewide vote. Bailey also picked up the endorsement of Trump this past weekend.

Valencia finished second in the Democratic race for Secretary of State to Alexi Giannoulias, 52.8 percent to 34.4 percent, while Dan Brady won the Republican nomination with 76.6 percent of the vote to John Milhiser's 23.4 percent. In the state Attorney General's race, Thomas DeVore won the GOP nomination over two other candidates with 44.3 percent of the vote and will face Democratic nominee Kwame Raoul, who ran unopposed. Also, Democratic incumbents Susana A. Mendoza for Comptroller and Michael W. Frerichs for Treasurer both ran unopposed.

Democratic Secretary of State candidate Anna Valencia released the following statement following the results of the primary election:

“While I am disappointed I will not have the chance to serve Illinois residents as our next Secretary of State, I want to congratulate Alexi Giannoulias on his victory tonight. It’s critically important that Democrats hold this office in November, and I will do whatever I can to help ensure that happens.

"I want to thank the countless supporters and volunteers who powered our campaign over the eighteen months. I started this campaign to stand up for our communities and to be a visible leader for so many, including women, people of color, immigrants, and others who too often haven't seen themselves reflected in our elected government. While we came up short of our goal this time, I remain incredibly proud of all that we accomplished and I stand committed, more than ever, to use my voice and platform to carry on our work.

“Throughout this campaign, I had the privilege to meet thousands of Illinoians from every corner of our state and to hear first-hand about their triumphs, struggles, and hopes for the future. I will hold those experiences close to my heart as I continue working as Chicago City Clerk, seeking to keep our city services functional and accessible for all families.

“I would like to thank my husband Reyahd, my family, and my incredible campaign team for their tireless dedication and effort throughout this process. To our partners and volunteers who phone banked, knocked on doors, and talked to their neighbors about our campaign; I am forever grateful and humbled by your support and trust to join me on this journey. Running for statewide office has been one of the great honors of my life and I will never stop fighting to make Illinois stronger for all.”

