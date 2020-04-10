

CHICAGO – In order to further eliminate barriers that hinder virtual or remote real estate closings and all related financial transactions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s Office, the Secretary of State’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation have expanded how real-time electronic technologies may be utilized. Remote notarization can be used for the duration of Governor Pritzker’s stay at home order which is in effect until April 30th.

“IDFPR understands the critical need to modify current requirements with a balanced and thoughtful approach in order to allow essential real estate services to continue in a safe, remote manner. Protecting the health and safety of consumers remains a top priority for the Department and remote notarization allows us to achieve that goal,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Director of the Division of Real Estate. “During the ongoing public health crisis, it is important that Illinois residents have access to the full range of financial options. This policy allows for individuals to continue to manage their affairs remotely, while practicing social distancing recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health,” said Chasse Rehwinkel, Acting Director of the Division of Banking.

Article continues after sponsor message

Section 1 of Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order 2020-14 states that “[d]uring the duration of the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation related to the outbreak of COVID-19, the requirement that a person must ‘appear before’ a Notary Public commissioned under the laws of Illinois pursuant to the Illinois Notary Act, 5 ILCS 312/6-102, is satisfied if the Notary Public performs a remote notarization via two-way audio-video communication technology, provided that the Notary Public commissioned in Illinois is physically within the State while performing the notarial act and the transaction follows the guidance posted by the Illinois Secretary of State on its website.”

More like this: