SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has opened the application process for Cannabis Infuser, Transporter and Craft Grower Licenses, including for social equity applicants. The applications are available on the Department's website here. IDOA will begin accepting completed applications on Friday, February 14 and all Cannabis Infuser, Transporter and Craft Grower applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. CST on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Those who qualify as social equity applicants will receive additional points on their application and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers.

"The Department of Agriculture is committed to implementing the most equity-centric adult-use cannabis law in the nation," said John Sullivan, Director of IDOA. "We take seriously the responsibilities placed on the Department and look forward to the opportunities this new industry provides for Illinois."

In coordination with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, IDOA will be hosting informational workshops across the state to answer questions and assist applicants. Additional information about the timing and location of workshops will be available in the coming weeks.

"These craft grower, infuser and transporter licenses are vital to the success of Illinois' emerging cannabis industry," said Jeff Cox, Bureau Chief of Medicinal Plants at IDOA. "We will ensure each of these licenses is selected through a fair, unbiased and anonymous process."

The non-refundable application fee for all licenses is $5,000; Social Equity Applicants may be eligible for a fee waiver if they meet certain income and ownership limits, in which case the application fee is $2,500. If selected, a Craft Grower will pay an annual licensing fee of $40,000, a Transporter will pay an annual license fee of $10,000 and an Infuser will pay an annual licensing fee of $5,000. All licensing fees are reduced by 50 percent for Social Equity applicants. For 2020, IDOA may issue up to 40 Craft Grower licenses, 40 Infuser licenses and an unlimited number of Transporter licenses.

Licenses will be awarded to applicants by July 1, 2020.

