CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board today announced the award of $40,233,959 to finance the development of new permanent supportive housing across the state. Awarded under Round VII of IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program, this funding will support the construction of seven new rental communities offering 163 units of affordable housing. These units will also come paired with supportive services designed to help vulnerable households maintain stable housing and use it as a platform for health, stability and autonomy.

“These awards will be critical in helping individuals and families with a wide range of needs to live independently, in stable homes, and in the community of their choice,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. “IHDA is committed to providing a wider range of community-based housing that can help individuals and families break the cycle of homelessness, institutionalization and crisis, and we are grateful to have the support of the Pritzker administration as we help residents access the housing and support networks they need to thrive.”

The Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program was created to support Illinois’ efforts increase the community-based housing options available to vulnerable populations and those leaving institutional care. Developments funded by the program serve individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, persons with disabilities, veterans and residents who require supportive services to maintain stable housing. In addition to stable housing, developments financed under the program offer a range of supportive services appropriate to the needs and preferences of residents including case management, health services and referrals and employment resources.

“Conservatory Apartments will help provide shelter for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and provide the social services they need,” said State Representative Jawaharial Williams (D-Chicago). “I look forward to continue working with IHDA in the future to bring additional affordable housing for the most vulnerable to the 10th District.”

New to this round, the program also encourages developments that partner with health and hospital systems, coordinate with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and DCFS grantees to house young adults aging out of DCFS care, and meet the housing and service needs of justice-involved individuals as they return to their communities.

Financing for this round was awarded from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the Illinois Affordable Housing Tax Credit program, the National Housing Trust Fund and the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program. In addition, Authority-administered rental assistance was committed under the Long-Term Operating Support Program.

More details on the developments approved under Round VII of the Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program are below:

Housing Forward (Broadview): A three-story, 16-unit development that will serve individuals who are at risk of homelessness, those with a long-term disabling condition, veterans and youth aging out of DCFS care. On-site staff will provide personalized services to help residents achieve greater self-determination including case management, life skills training, transportation and assistance applying for benefits.

Sarah’s On Lakeside (Chicago): A new construction five-story building that will provide 28 studio units of supportive housing for women struggling with homelessness. Residents will have access to supportive services provided by Sarah’s Circle, a nonprofit organization with experience in providing individualized service plans to help residents improve their health, housing stability and self-sufficiency.

Homan Square PSH (Chicago): Construction of four new buildings on four vacant lots in the Homan Square community. The development will create a total of 21 affordable and supportive housing units with connections to a variety of local supportive service agencies equipped with programming that will be customized to meet individuals’ needs and preferences.

Conservatory Apartments (Chicago): A four-story development comprised of 44 studio apartments developed by the Interfaith Housing Development Corporation on a vacant site in the Humboldt Park community. Services will be provided on-site by Deborah’s Place, a nonprofit provider of housing and services to homeless persons with a chronic disability.

Carrie Lane Supportive Housing (Decatur): A single-story building containing 20 apartments for persons with disabilities. Sixteen units will be reserved for individuals currently housed in obsolete communal living properties and four will serve residents who are ready for an increased level of independence. Every unit will be supported by rental assistance from the Decatur Housing Authority.

Spring Valley Village (Moline): Construction of 18 units across one apartment building and one duplex on two separate sites, all set aside for low- and very low-income households. Residents will have access to supportive services provided by the Moline Housing Authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program, Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County, Safer Foundation and Bethany for Children & Families.

Impact Floral (Skokie): A 16-unit supportive housing development in downtown Skokie that will serve residents with disabilities who could benefit from a supportive housing environment. The development is sponsored by Impact Behavioral Health Partners, a nonprofit that will provide voluntary services on-site to help residents maintain the highest level of independence possible.

