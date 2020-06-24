SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim today announced two grant opportunities with up to $9.5 million in funding for projects that will improve water quality in Illinois. The first grant, Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities (GIGO), is made possible by Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first plan in nearly a decade, and will provide up to $5 million in funding annually. Applications are also being accepted for the existing Section 319 Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Financial Assistance Program, which will award up to $4.5 million in funding. Notices of Funding Opportunities have been posted for both programs. Applicants are required to pre-qualify through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act Grantee Portal.

“Through these two programs, Illinois EPA is able to target stormwater and non-point source pollution, both of which have serious impacts on Illinois waterways and groundwater,” said Director Kim. “We are excited to offer the new Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities Program and the long-running Section 319 Program to improve Illinois’ water resources throughout the State.”

The new Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities (GIGO) Program, is funded through Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The Agency is seeking proposals for projects to construct green infrastructure best management practices (BMPs) that prevent, eliminate, or reduce water quality impairments by decreasing stormwater runoff into Illinois' rivers, streams, and lakes. Projects that implement treatment trains (multiple BMPs in series) and/or multiple BMPs within the same watershed may be more effective and efficient than a single large green infrastructure BMP.

Applications for the Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities Program are due by close of business on Friday, August 21, 2020. Additional information on this program is available at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/grants-loans/water-financial-assistance/Pages/gigo.aspx

Clean Water Act – Section 319

Grants are also available through the CWA Section 319 (h) Nonpoint Source (NPS) Pollution Control Financial Assistance Program. These federal grants are available to local units of government and other organizations to protect surface and groundwater quality in rural and urban areas in Illinois. Projects must address water quality issues related directly to nonpoint source pollution.

Funds can be used for the development, update, and implementation of watershed-based management plans, including the development of information/education programs and for the installation of best management practices.

Applications are due by close of business on Monday, August 3, 2020. For more information, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/water-quality/watershed-management/nonpoint-sources/Pages/grants.aspx

For both grant opportunities, applicants may not apply for a grant until they are pre-qualified through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) Grantee Portal.

