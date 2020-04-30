CHICAGO – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Pritzker will sign an executive order that suspends the requirement for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) to issue up to 75 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses by May 1, 2020. The requirement will be suspended for the duration of the ongoing Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamations, or until IDFPR otherwise announces a new date. IDFPR will provide a public notice announcing the new date when licenses will be issued and will seek to do so as soon as feasible.

“The Pritzker administration remains committed to creating a legal cannabis industry that reflects the diversity of Illinois residents. We recognize that countless entrepreneurs were looking forward to May 1 and the next step it represented for Illinois’ adult use cannabis industry,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in the application review process. This executive order will help ensure that we continue to build out this industry in a deliberate and equity-centric manner.”

The executive order will be available online at www.coronavirus.illinois.gov.

