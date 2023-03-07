GRAFTON - The Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton has added a crown jewel with a new display of an old-time buggy once owned by Dr. Frank Baecht.

The buggy owned by Dr. Frank Baecht arrived at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton this past Thursday. Dr. Baecht was educated in Chicago public schools before attending St. Louis University in St. Louis. He received his Doctor of Medicine in 1895. Dr. Brecht and his family resided in Brussels and Grafton, Illinois for most of his professional career. Dr. Baecht died in 1942 and is buried in Scenic Hills Cemetery in Grafton.

Mary Lillesve, a Grafton alderwoman who is focused on tourism and marketing the museum, said the old buggy is in “pristine condition" and is the nicest buggy she has ever seen on display. Linda and Larry Burton of rural Grafton donated it to the Grafton Historical Society for display at the Museum.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have space for the buggy right in the middle of the museum,” she said. “The buggy was driven by the local doctor that used it to go out to patients in Jersey and Calhoun County.”

Dr. Brecht’s buggy was driven in the 1965 Dedication of the River Road parade and in the 1968 Sesquicentennial of Illinois parade in Grafton. The buggy was completely restored by the Amish Yoder family in Arthur, Illinois.”

The Edward Amburg History Museum is open Thursday through Sunday and on holiday Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 950 East Main St. in Grafton. The phone number is (618) 786-7000. Additional information about the Museum is available on the Grafton app on both Apple and Google platforms.

More like this: