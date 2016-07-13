Veronica E. MosbyEAST ST. LOUIS - On Friday, July 8, 2016, the East St. Louis Police Department was notified of an unidentified deceased black female found in the 2100 block of 25th Street, East St. Louis, Illinois.

The deceased was just identified as Veronica E. Mosby, age 50, with a last known address on 18th Street in
East St. Louis.

Anyone with information concerning Mosby's whereabouts prior to being located by the police is asked to contact ISP Special Agent Travis Irwin at (309) 232-8181, the East St. Louis Police Department, or Crime Stoppers.

 

