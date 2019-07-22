ELSAH – On July 14, 2019, Principia College and Illinois State Police (ISP) welcomed 89 teens from all over the state for check-in day of the week-long Team Illinois Youth Police Camp (TIPYC), which has been graciously hosted by Principia College.

Throughout the week-long camp, TIPYC Cadets participated in teambuilding activities and received classroom education on suicide prevention, bullying, cyber bullying, the pitfalls of social media, personal hygiene, the dangers of guns, drugs, and gangs, first responder training, and heard a presentation on safety around the railroads. They also received additional insight from Attorney Chad Watkins on the legal issues surrounding bullying and cyberbullying that can crop up when teens make those poor choices.

During “Safety Day,” the Cadets had the opportunity to meet ISP Motorcycle Unit members, an ISP K-9 and his handler, tour the ISP SWAT tactical response vehicle, see the inside of an ARCH Medical Helicopter and speak with flight team members, and they also had the opportunity to speak with Officers from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) about safety in the outdoors. The Cadets also attended Southern Illinois University (SIU) - Edwardsville bowling alley; zip lined, canoed, and learned archery skills at Camp Joy - Boy Scout Camp; and had fun at the Principia College Recreation Center during their time at camp.

ISP Safety Education Officers (SEOs) taught Cadets the dangers of texting and driving and driving impaired, as well as the importance of wearing their safety belts. The SEOs used DUI goggles, golf carts, and the roll-over simulator to emphasize their message. They also spoke to teens about what to do / not do during traffic stops.

Article continues after sponsor message

During their time at the camp, the Cadets were taught the importance of respect and self-discipline, and were motivated and encouraged to push themselves, both mentally and physically, to be the best they could be. This week was also free of electronics for the Cadets, giving them time to decompress from the pressures placed on teens through social media and focus on their personal growth.

A formal graduation ceremony will be held on July 20, 2019, where Cadets will walk across the stage in front of their friends and family and receive their diplomas for completing the camp. Before the end of the week, Cadets will also get an opportunity to elect their fellow cadets for the Class President and Class Vice President. The cadets will also select one of the camp officers to earn the title of “Top Cop.” These honorees will be recognized at the graduation ceremony.

The camp counselor team consisted of members of the Bethalto Police Department (PD), Cahokia PD, Edwardsville PD, East Saint Louis PD, ISP, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwest Illinois, O’Fallon PD, Shiloh PD, SIUE PD, and Edwardsville Regional Medical Emergency Response Team through the St. Clair Special Emergency Services Association. The one-week, para-military run, youth camp provided the teens team building training with the U.S. Army, physical training with the ISP Physical Training coordinator, and Drill with the ISP Teaching Assessing and Correcting Officer.

The staff of the Team Illinois Police Youth Camp say a very special thank you to Principia College, the Calvary Baptist Church, Lewis & Clark College and all agencies who participated. We would also like to thank our many donors, who forever will have our gratitude. Without them, the 2019 Team Illinois Youth Police Camp would not have been possible.

The next Team Illinois Youth Police Camp is tentatively scheduled for July of 2020, at Principia College.

More like this: