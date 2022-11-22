ELSAH - Principia College is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting January 29. Principia College Head Coach, Chris Marston, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.

Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, and baserunning. Space is limited.

Registration is now underway and parents can save $50 on the second and third skills.

Enter code --HOLIDAY50-- during checkout to apply the discount.

For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com, or call 866-622-4487.