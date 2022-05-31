Edwardsville High School Graduation 2022

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's Class of 2022 endured an unprecedented 26 months at EHS with the COVID-19 Pandemic, Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said after the graduation.

"Since March of their sophomore year, they have not known normal, but this has not deterred them from trying to make the most of their time here," he said. "Throughout all of it, this class has shown that Tiger spirit and has made us proud along the way. They were excited when we were able to open up athletic events, plays, and concerts, and even have a full prom this year. They looked for ways to get involved with our community as well by volunteering and collecting goods to support local pantries."

Dr. Stuart said the class will have many lessons learned from this experience they use in the future.

"As they move forward, whether it is on to college, the military, or joining the workforce, it is our hope that our graduates take what they have learned during their time at EHS and apply it in their next adventure," he said. "I am sure this class will accomplish a great deal and continue to make us proud."

Here is the graduation list.



