EDWARDSVILLE – Princeton Review has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Business as one of the best in the country for on-campus MBA for the 15th-consecutive year. The education services company features the School in the 2021 edition of its book, “The Best 244 Business Schools.”

“Combined with our AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) accreditation, the recognition as a Best Business School from Princeton Review gives our students the assurance that our faculty are providing a high-quality business education,” said SIUE School of Business Associate Dean Janice Joplin, PhD. “We value the Princeton Review ranking because it is based on feedback from our students and alumni about their experiences in the SIUE School of Business.”

According to Rob Franek, Princeton Review editor-in-chief, “We recommend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as an excellent choice for an aspiring MBA. What makes our Best Business Schools list unique is that we factor in data from our surveys of students attending the schools about their campus and classroom experiences. For our 2021 list we tallied surveys of more than 17,800 students at 244 business schools.”

Princeton Review’s 80-question survey asked students about their school’s academics, student body and campus life, as well as about themselves and their career plans. The student surveys were conducted during the 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18 academic years.

Princeton Review surveyed business school administrators during the 2019-20 academic year. The administrator survey, which numbered more than 200 questions, covered topics from academic offerings and admission requirements to data about currently enrolled students, as well as graduates’ employment.

“The Best 244 Business Schools: 2021 Edition” has profiles of the schools, with sections on their academics, student life, admissions information and graduates’ employment data. View the SIUE profile at princetonreview.com. The profiles also have five ratings – academic experience, admissions selectivity, career, professors interesting and professors accessible – that Princeton Review tallies based on data from its administrator and/or student survey.

Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, N.Y. The company is not affiliated with Princeton University.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 244 business schools in the U.S. for the 15th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

