GRAFTON - Rev. Marty Smith placed an urgent request to parishioners today that help will be needed at St. Patrick's Church in Grafton Wednesday and Thursday night of this week to evacuate items.

"Help is needed with putting together scaffolding and moving pews at St. Patrick's Church before the flood water can come in," Father Marty said. "If you can help, please contact Karen Kinder via text message at (618) 946-3602. Thank you God and bless you all."

He said directions on where to park are as follows: "Take Otterville Road to Powerline Road to Rowling Ridge in Grafton. Go down the hill to Springfield Street, left across the bridge. They will have to park there and walk in."

Father Marty also encouraged prayers on the situation from the religious community.

