ALTON - At 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, volunteers from Pride, Inc. will share forces with Katie Piper, Head Gardener, and Horticulturist from LCCC in learning how to “Put Your Gardens to Bed” at the State House Circle at College and Central Ave in Alton.

Katie will be leading this hands-on event, teaching how to clean up and prepare your garden beds for the winter, while assisting Pride with the maintenance of this beautification project that they initiated years ago. Over the years, it has been the volunteers from Pride, Inc. that continue to pour their souls and hard work into keeping the area attractive and well-groomed.

This collaboration with the Monticello Sculpture Garden is just one way to welcome more Friends of Pride, and to share our vision to “ Love Where You Live!”

This location holds historic significance to the Alton area, and we are grateful to all committed to beautifying our neighborhoods and community.

So, grab your garden glove, maybe a hand tool and come join us in the educational, and fun morning, Pride, Inc., Executive Director Pat Stewart said.

