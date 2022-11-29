GODFREY - The ninth annual Pride, Inc. Local Celebrity Roast is coming up this Thursday, December 1, at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey. The cocktail reception is at 5 p.m. with a dinner at 6 p.m., while the Roast itself begins at 6:55 p.m. and ends by 8 p.m.

Tammy Iskarous, Founder and Executive Director of Riverbend Family Ministries, will be roasted and toasted as the subject of this year’s Local Celebrity Roast.

Fifteen years ago, Iskarous brought several small nonprofits under one roof to help local families in crisis due to violence, addiction, homelessness, and poverty. As founder and volunteer Executive Director, she has clocked over 50,000 volunteer hours – and would be the first to tell you there’s always more work to be done.

To secure your spot for a fun evening of good food and bad jokes, register online at prideincorporated.org or by calling the Pride, Inc. office at (618) 467-2375. The price is $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorship and congratulatory ads are also available.

All proceeds go toward Riverbend area beautification, which is the mission of Pride, Inc. The 56-year organization is best known for its Pride Eye Awards, Bucket Brigade, the recent re-landscaping of State House Circle, the “Welcome to Alton” sign, as well as partnering with the community for the Miles Davis Memorial Project, the renewal of Gordon Moore Park, and also James Killion Park.

For more information, contact Pride Inc. Executive Director Pat Stewart at (618) 467-2375 or pride@prideincorporated.org.





