ALTON - Pride, Inc., has encouraged residents to mark their calendars and sign up for the Annual Fall Cleanup In Alton on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

"It’s hard to believe how the summer is flying by, and that our Fall Clean-Up date is quickly approaching," Pride, Inc., Executive Director Pat Stewart said. "It was exciting to see the participation we received for the spring efforts, and hope that you will be just as eager to come out and join us in September.

"Once again, we are asking for the support of community organizations, business associates, local youth groups, and all concerned and willing residents. We’re hoping for your participation by putting together a team to help man a zone in this beautification effort. Beautifying our neighborhoods not only boosts commerce but helps to instill a sense of civic pride among our residents that will last for generations. More information will follow as we move forward in the planning stages."

"I will be reaching back out to everyone after August 15 with details regarding logistics and supply pick-up locations."

Stewart said in the last cleanup there were 43 different groups who participated. She is hoping for similar participation in this upcoming cleanup.

"We will assign people different locations," she said. "We will also make sure that everyone receives bags, gloves, and vests if possible. These cleanups make a big difference. It is very nice to see concerned citizens and neighbors come out to participate. We are hoping for a good turnout."

For more information, you can also visit the Pride, Inc., website at www.prideincorporated.org or check out or Facebook page for additional information.

