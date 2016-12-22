PREVIEW: SIUE women's basketball vs. Illinois State
SIUE Cougars (3-9, 0-0 OVC) vs. Illinois State (3-7, 0-0, MVC)
Game #13
Fri., Dec. 23, 1 p.m. CT
Edwardsville, Ill.
Vadalabene Center
Live Video: OVCDigitalNetwork.com
Radio: 887 The Sound (T.J. Weber, Joe Pott)
Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com
Live Stats: SIUEStats.com
LAST GAME
SIUE women's basketball closed a double-digit gap in the fourth quarter Monday, but Bethune-Cookman held on for an 83-78 victory over the Cougars at the Hatter Classic. SIUE's Donshel Beck was named to the All-Tournament team after scoring 40 points total, including 27 against Stetson.
SCOUTING ILLINOIS STATE
The Redbirds have lost their last four games, including a 80-50 contest at Western Illinois Tuesday. No. 32 Taylor Stewart is the team's leading scorer with 11.6 points per game. No. 25 Hannah Green leads the Missouri Valley Conference and is No. 48 nationally in blocked shots with 22. Illinois State is be outrebounded this season by 11 rebounds per game.
SERIES VS. ILLINOIS STATE
This is the fourth meeting between the Cougars and the Redbirds. Illinois State won the first two games, and SIUE took last season's game at Illinois State 65-57.
Illinois State (1-2)
1/4/10 at SIUE L 70-66
11/20/10 at Illinois State L 68-57
12/1/15 at Illinois State W 65-57
DOUBLE-DOUBLE
Gwen Adams earned her fifth career double-double and first of the season with 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds against Bethune-Cookman
THE TREY
SIUE is No. 2 in the Ohio Valley Conference in three-point field goal percentage at 36.1 percent, trailing just Southeast Missouri (39.5). The Cougars hit exactly 36.1 percent (13-36) at the Hatter Classic, including seven three-pointers from Nakiah Bell.
CAREER HIGH
Amri Wilder recorded a career-best 12 points off the bench against Northern Illinois, going 5 for 9 from the field.
HITTING YOUR FREE THROWS
Adams is No. 5 in the nation and No. 1 in the Ohio Valley Conference in free throw percentage at 94.3 percent. She is 50 of 53 from the line this season. Adams is the lone player in the OVC to have hit more than 90 percent (minimum 30 free throws attempted). She hit 7 of 7 from the line against Bethune-Cookman.
TO THE LINE FOR TWO SHOTS
Donshel Beck leads the OVC in free throw attempts with 68 and is third in the OVC in free throws made with 45.
FROM THREE
Nakiah Bell is No. 4 in the OVC and 44th nationally in three-pointers made with 30. She also is fourth in the OVC with 2.50 three-pointers made per game.
ON THE BOARDS
Sydney Bauman tied her career high rebounds total with 10 at Northern Illinois. She previously pulled down 10 rebounds against SIU Carbondale this season and Southeast Missouri last season.
600 OR MORE CLUB
SIUE has three current players among the top 50 in scoring all-time and each are playing in their third season of competition at SIUE. Adams is 33rd with 788 points. Beck jumped up to 35th overall with 708 points. Jones is 40th with 644 points.
OVC PICKS
SIUE women's basketball was picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference after advancing to the conference tournament semifinals for the second straight year.
