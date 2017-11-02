EXHIBITION GAME

SIUE (0-0) vs. UMSL (0-0)

Friday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

Edwardsville, Ill.

Vadalabene Center

Live Video: OVCDigitalNetwork.com

Radio: WSIE FM 88.7

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

TOP STORYLINES

These two teams met during the regular season during the 2016-17 campaign with SIUE capturing a 59-49 win at the Vadalabene Center on Dec. 11.

The 2016-17 season officially ended for the Cougars exactly seven months ago on Mar. 3 when SIUE was ousted from the OVC Tournament 61-58 by OVC Tournament runner-up Eastern Kentucky.

SIUE returns its entire starting lineup from the EKU game and has added six new faces to the roster - junior Jay'Nee Alston (Fort Smith, Arkansas), sophomore Jordi Harre (Nashville, Illinois) as well as freshmen Lyric Boone (Rochester, Illinois), Christen King (Medina, Tennessee), Allie Troeckler (Bethalto, Illinois) and Zaria Whitlock (St. Paul, Minnesota).

LAST MEETING (12/11/16)

SIUE women's basketball went on an 11-2 run to start the second half and defeated Missouri-St. Louis 59-49 at the Vadalabene Center. It was the first time the two teams had met in a regular season game since Feb. 14, 2008. Lauren White led four SIUE players in double figures with 12 points.

SCOUTING UMSL

UMSL has been picked to finish second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Central Division. The Tritons may have an advantage later in the season when the GLVC Tournament is played at the Vadalabene Center March 1-4. UMSL, under the direction of sixth-year Head Coach Katie Vaughn, is coming off a 16-12 record last season.

PRESEASON PICKS

Donshel Beck was selected as a member of the preseason All-OVC. She averaged 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season.

2017-18 OVC Women's Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Belmont (22) 242

2. SIUE 199

3. UT Martin 198

4. Morehead State 192

5. Tennessee Tech 133

6. Austin Peay 120

7. Jacksonville State 111

T8. Murray State 101

T8. Southeast Missouri 101

10. Eastern Kentucky 83

11. Eastern Illinois 64

12. Tennessee State 38

NATIONAL TV

The SIUE-UT Martin game scheduled for Feb. 15 in Martin, Tennessee, will be broadcast on ESPNU.

NEW FACES ON SIDELINES

Destiny Bramblett, a native of Radcliff, Kentucky, joined the SIUE coaching staff in August. Most recently, she was the Director of Basketball Operations at Marshall. Bramblett was a standout player at Chattanooga, where she helped the Mocs to a 126-36 and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

M.J. Grothe also joined the program in July as the Director of Operations. She previously was an assistant coach at North Dakota State from 2008 to 2010. Most recently, she has worked as a Health and Wellness Director at the Kirkwood-Webster (Missouri) YMCA.

NEXT EVENT

SIUE begins the 2017-18 regular season on the road at Nebraska of the Big Ten. The start time, just announced earlier this week, is 3 p.m. SIUE's home opener is Nov. 17 against Air Force with a 7 p.m. start.

