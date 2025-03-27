EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Associate Judge Emily Nielsen has granted the State’s petition to deny pretrial release for a defendant who is charged with aggravated battery.

Haine’s office argued public safety required the continued detention of the defendant prior to trial.

Jermaine L. Glen, 52, is charged with making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with an Alton Police officer on March 18, 2025.

The case was investigated by Alton Police Department.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

