ALTON - Prestige Design & Renovations offers a wide range of construction and renovation services in the Riverbend area, and Lead Carpenter Eddie Rappel said they’re aiming to be the #1 general contractor in the area with a focus on customer satisfaction.

“We put our heart and soul into every project,” Rappel said. “We’re not just there for a paycheck, we’re there to do a custom project, and the gratification factor that we receive is from the customers’ expressions, the customers that we just ‘wow!’”

Prestige’s services include renovations, home additions, residential remodeling, commercial renovations, roofing services, and more. They serve the areas of Alton, Brighton, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville, Hamel, Marine, and Fairview Heights.

Rappel has 25 years of experience as a carpenter and said the company is a tight-knit crew of just three employees, himself included.

Article continues after sponsor message

“At the end of the day, the top priority is making sure that the customer is satisfied and that they talk, because word of mouth is ten times better than any advertising,” he said. “Because of that, right now we already have most of the people we’ve done work for in the last year and a half have already rescheduled for this year and next year.”

They’re currently wrapping up a large-scale project on Springer Street which includes a custom cedar deck, fence, bench, and other custom matching furniture.

Those interested in hiring Prestige for their construction and/or renovation work can call (618) 401-2249 or email lacie@prestigedesignsrenovationsllc.com. Rappel said they’ll schedule an appointment within 48 hours to provide a quote and initial sketch, then go from there into the preliminary design phase.

“We want to make sure we knock it out of the park the first time,” Rappel said. “We’re just pushing to be the best of the best in the area,” Rappel said.

To find out more about Prestige Design & Renovations, visit their website or Facebook page.

More like this: