Name: Presley Ivan Westfall

Parents: Amanda Kelley and Matthew Westfall of Godfrey

Birth weight: 5 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Time : 1:27 PM

Date: September 28, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Marley (8); Halen (6)

Grandparents: Richard Kelley, Alton; Crystal & Tim Brown, Bethalto

Great Grandparents: Betty Kelley, Alton; Phyllis McClellan, Bethalto

 