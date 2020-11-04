It's been an Election Night unlike any other – and the race for President has still to be decided.

As of 4 a.m Central Standard Time, former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Donald J. Trump, the Republican candidate, were still toe to toe in the electoral vote count with Biden ahead 238-213, with key battleground states Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin still to be decided. President Trump led in Michigan at press time, but Biden had rallied to take the lead in Wisconsin and also leads Nevada, while Trump leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, but each of those states is too close to call, according to various news organizations. The key remaining states could change the tide of the entire presidential election, so America remains on pins and needles for the final projection.

President Trump won key states in Ohio and Florida, but Biden got big wins in Arizona and Minnesota, as well as a key electoral vote in the second Congressional district in Nebraska, which divides its electoral votes into its five districts, with the winner of each district receiving the vote. Locally, Illinois went for Biden, while Trump was the winner in Missouri.

In the Riverbender.com area, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison Counties all went for Trump and his running mate, former Indiana Governor Mike Pence, Meanwhile, incumbent Democratic Senator Dick Durbin easily won another six-year term over Republican challenger Mark Curran and three other candidates.

In a statewide measure, a proposal to institute a fair tax system was rejected by voters by a 55-44 percent margin. In statewide races, Republican Mark M. Boie defeated Democrat Sarah Smith for the fifth district Appellate Court judge 340,030-226,104, or 50.1 percent to 44.9 percent. In the race for the fifth district seat on the Illinois Supreme Court, Republican David Overstreet won election over Democrat Judy Cates 358,455-212,512, 62,8 percent to 37.2 percent.

In races for Congressional seats, Republican Mike Bost held his seat with an 181,839-115,468 win over Democrat Raymond C. Lenzi, 61.2 percent to 38,8 percent, while Republican incumbent Rodney Davis won another tern in the 13th District by defeating Democratic candidate Betsy Dirksen Londrigan 170,758-142.076, 54.6 percent to 45.4 percent. In the 15th District, Republican Mary Miller will succeed former Representative John Shimkus, winning the seat over Democrat Erika Weaver 224,902-83,302, 73 percent to 27 percent. Republican Avery Bourne won her Illinois 95th District House seat race with 28,387 votes to Chase Wilhelm's 9,920 or 54.6 percent to 45.4 percent

In the elections for the Illinois House of Representatives, Republican Amy Elik defeated Democratic incumbent Monica Bristow 26,521-22,141, 54.5 percent to 45.5 percent in the 111th District, while in the 112th District, Democratic incumbent Katie Stuart was reelected with a 30,413-26.631 win over Republican challenger Lisa Ciampoli, 53.6 percent to 46.4 percent.

In Missouri, incumbent Republican Governor Mike Parson, who became Governor when Eric Greitens resigned, won a full term by defeating Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway and two other candidates, while Republicans Mike Kehoe won his race for Lieutenant Governor over Democrat Alissa Canady and two other candidates,, Eric Schmitt was reelected Attorney General as was Jay Ashcroft Secretary of State and Scott Fitzpatrick state Treasurer.

