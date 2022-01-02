ILLINOIS – Today, Congresswoman Mary Miller announced that she has been endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump to run for re-election in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District.



“President Donald Trump inspired me to run in 2020 because our country needs principled conservatives in Congress who always put America First,” said Congresswoman Miller.

“Today, President Trump is endorsing me because I am a conservative fighter who is not afraid to take on the DC swamp.”

“I am not a career politician, and running for office is not my life’s ambition,” said Miller. “My life is spent in the real world, on my small family farm with my husband Chris, where we were blessed to raise our seven children and welcome our seventeen grandchildren. I bring those values to Washington, not the other way around.”

Elected in 2020 with President Trump’s support as an America First conservative, Congresswoman Mary Miller received 73.4% of the vote in the 15th District. She has been a strong supporter of President Trump and opposed efforts by Nancy Pelosi, Adam Kinzinger, and Liz Cheney to attack President Trump through the political “witch hunt” January 6th Commission.

“I voted against Joe Biden's red-flag gun confiscation efforts, which violate the Second Amendment rights of American citizens,” said Miller, who has the most conservative voting record of any member from Illinois. “I was endorsed by the NRA in 2020 and I’m the only member from Illinois with an A rating from the Gun Owners of America for always supporting the Second Amendment.”

“I’m proud to be the only member of Congress from Illinois who is fighting to impeach Joe Biden and the lawless Biden Cabinet for leaving our border exposed to an invasion of illegal immigration,” said Miller. “I am the only member from Illinois who has fought every effort by Joe Biden to use COVID vaccine mandates to fire Americans from their jobs and I opposed funding COVID vaccine databases that share information with the federal government.”

As a Pro-Life mother and grandmother, Congresswoman Miller serves as an advocate for the unborn, giving a voice to the voiceless in the womb. “When Democrats pushed for taxpayer-funded chemical abortion, I led the fight to ban taxpayer-funded chemical abortion with the Protecting Life on College Campus Act,” said Miller.

Congresswoman Miller is in a strong position to win re-election in the new 15th Congressional District, which gave President Trump 68 percent of the vote in 2020.

“I won’t allow corrupt Democrats like JB Pritzker to cut backroom deals to draw me out of the district I represent, because conservative voters who stand with President Trump deserve a Pro-Second Amendment, Pro-Life, America First voice in Congress,” said Miller.

“With hard work, prayer, and faith in our country, conservatives will take back the House and Make America Great Again.”

Congresswoman Mary Miller and her husband Chris run a third-generation family cattle and grain farm. She is the proud mother of seven children and seventeen grandchildren. After being elected to Congress in 2020 as a Pro-Trump, America First Republican, she became a member of the House Freedom Caucus and serves on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. She was endorsed by the NRA in 2020, has an A rating from Gun Owners of America, a 100% rating with National Right to Life, a 100% rating from Family Research Council, and a 0% rating from Planned Parenthood.



