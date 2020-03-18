WASHINGTON, D.C. - An announcement came out Wednesday morning that the U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel. Anyone from the Riverbend/Edwardsville/Glen Carbon region wishing to cross the border will not be able to do so at the moment.

President Trump announced the news on Twitter about the plan of the two nations to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump wrote on Twitter: "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic."

President said the U.S.-Canada decision will not affect trade flow between the two nations.

