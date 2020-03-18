President Donald Trump in a previous visit to Granite City.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An announcement came out Wednesday morning that the U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel. Anyone from the Riverbend/Edwardsville/Glen Carbon region wishing to cross the border will not be able to do so at the moment.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

President Trump announced the news on Twitter about the plan of the two nations to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump wrote on Twitter: "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic."

President said the U.S.-Canada decision will not affect trade flow between the two nations.

More like this:

Budzinski Leads Letter to President Trump Urging Targeted Approach to Tariffs to Support U.S. Steel Manufacturing  
Mar 19, 2025
Durbin Speaks Out Against Trump's Tariffs On Mexico and Canada
Mar 4, 2025
Gov. Pritzker's Statement On Trump's Taxes On Working Families
Feb 3, 2025
Budzinski Hits Trump Administration Over Impact of Proposed Tariffs on America's Farmers
Feb 12, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Concludes Trade Mission to Mexico
Apr 3, 2025

 