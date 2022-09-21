NEW YORK - U.S. President Joe Biden addressed several leaders from throughout the world today at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday in New York. Biden's speech was only a few hours after Russia discussed expanding its war effort in Ukraine.

He described the Russia-Ukraine War as extinguishing Ukraine's "right to exist as a state."

Biden also stressed "horrifying evidence" of Russian war crimes in the situation.

"The world's blood should run cold" over the invasion, he said.

Biden stressed theSE key points: "Each of us in this body who is determined to uphold the principles and beliefs we pledge to defend as members of the United Nations — must be clear, firm, and unwavering in our resolve.

"Ukraine has the same rights that belong to every sovereign nation. We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine. We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression, period.

The United States is also working closely with our allies and partners to impose costs on Russia, to deter attacks against NATO territory, and to hold Russia accountable for the atrocities and war crimes.

"Now, it’s no secret that in the contest between democracy and autocracy, the United States — and I, as President — champion a vision for our world that is grounded in the values of democracy."

Full remarks by President Biden Before the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

"Mr. President, Mr. Secretary-General, my fellow leaders, in the last year, our world has experienced great upheaval: a growing crisis in food insecurity; record heat, floods, and droughts; COVID-19; inflation; and a brutal, needless war — a war chosen by one man, to be very blunt.

Let us speak plainly. A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbor, and attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map.

Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter — no more important than the clear prohibition against countries taking the territory of their neighbor by force.

Again, just today, President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the non-proliferation regime.

Now Russia is calling — calling up more soldiers to join the fight. And the Kremlin is organizing a sham referenda to try to annex parts of Ukraine, an extremely significant violation of the U.N. Charter.

This world should see these outrageous acts for what they are. Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened. But no one threatened Russia, and no one other than Russia sought conflict.

In fact, we warned it was coming. And with many of you, we worked to try to avert it.

Putin’s own words make his true purpose unmistakable. Just before he invaded, Putin asserted — and I quote — Ukraine was “created by Russia” and never had, quote, “real statehood.”