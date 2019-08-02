EDWARDSVILLE - This summer, there has been an abundance of construction work within the St. Boniface Parish in Edwardsville.

One of the two main projects of the summer was to make the 1912 St. Boniface School building ADA-compliant accessible. On Thursday, a crane lifted a prefabricated three-story elevator shaft and lowered it through a hole in a roof of the school.

Sarah Kreke, the St. Boniface communications person, said it was "a sight to see."

The main parking lot was closed during the lowering of the elevator shaft.

"The construction and work on campus have all been part of our Capital Campaign to Preserve our Past, Form our Future, and Leave our Legacy," Kreke said.

Kreke added for more information on the campaign, visit www.aplaceofgracestb150.com

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

