JERSEYVILLE - The new Hideaway Trading Post is going to offer an excellent addition to Downtown Jerseyville at 117 S. Washington St. as the Christmas shopping season unfolds. Margaret Dublo is the owner of the new business.

Shari Albrecht of the Jerseyville Economic Development Council, Inc. announced today they will be hosting a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, to honor the grand opening of Hideaway Trading Post. The Hideaway Trading Post will open its doors on November 19 for holiday shopping and more.

The Hideaway Trading Post is a retail boutique offering gifts, food items, and home décor. The Hideaway Trading Post is the latest boutique opening in Jerseyville’s Historic City Center District.

Dublo said the new business will offer seasonal fresh local produce, fudge, snacks, handmade crafts by local artists, local honey, chocolate, candy, Amish made and local jams, jellies, pickles, home decor items, an abundance of gift selections, and much more.

"Some of our produce items in the springtime will be organically grown," Dublo added. "I am excited to be in the growing Downtown Jerseyville with all the other businesses. This is a sister to our store in Grafton."

The Hideaway Trading Post owner couldn't wait to get the doors open just in time for the holidays.

"We are excited to be open for the Christmas shopping season," Dublo said. "We will have a lot of Christmas decorations, Christmas-themed brownie, and bread mixes, Christmas-themed food, home decor items, and a wide variety of gifts."

For more information, contact (618) 558-3750

