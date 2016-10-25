BETHALTO – Little ghouls and goblins will be roaming the streets of Bethalto come Wednesday evening.

Do not be frightened - It is all for the village’s annual Halloween Parade, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Nearly every year since 1942, the community has rallied together to make the annual parade their most “spooktacular” yet.

Girl and Boy Scout Troops, local first responders and other area clubs get involved in the parade by decking out their floats with impressive designs while tossing candy to those who line the parade route.

As the parade became a permanent fixture in the town throughout the year, the primary focus has always been on the children, Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow said.

“The parade is organized and run by the Bethalto Rotary Club,” Mayor Winslow said. “It’s an all-kids parade. We don’t have a lot of adults participating in it, but they’re really big on getting the kids in town dressed up in costumes and running the parade.”

The Civic Memorial High School Marching Eagles dress up in costumes themselves and march down the parade route, which spans from The BANK of Edwardsville at the corner of Prairie Street and Route 140 and travels down the road to the Boys and Girls Club.

“The parade always draws a really nice crowd,” Winslow said. “The fact that it is so kid-oriented draws a lot of participation, both from walkers and observers along the sidewalks.”

Immediately after the parade’s conclusion, the Bethalto Rotary Club will be handing out prizes for the best costume and other treats. Several of the surrounding churches in the community host their annual truck or treat events after the parade as well.

