McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, VALMEYER 0: Eli Skubish scored four times on the day as McGivney Catholic blanked Valmeyer 8-0 on the road Monday to go to 12-8 on the season; the Pirates fell to 5-11.

Nate Dammerich, Hunter Meacham, Jonah Mitan and Noah Mitan also had goals for the Griffins; Jackson Podshadley recorded the clean sheet for McGivney.

The Griffins close out their regular-season schedule with a 4:30 p.m. home match against Belleville Althoff today.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 1: Chris Hartrich and Nick LaFata both scored as Marquette Catholic defeated Belleville Althoff 2-1 in a non-conference match in Bellevllle Monday. The Explorers went to 9-6-3 on the season, while the Crusaders fell to 7-10-3.

Jimmy Monken had the only goal of the match for Althoff; Nick Henmann recorded the win in goal for Marquette.

The Explorers meet Roxana at 4:30 p.m. today at Wood River Soccer Park, then close out the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday match against East Alton-Wood River, also at Soccer Park.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Ethan Moore had a hat trick as East Alton-Wood River defeated Civic Memorial 4-0 in a non-conference match at Wood River Soccer Park Monday. The Oilers improved to 9-11 on the year; the Eagles fell to 8-14.

Devin Curtis had the other Oiler goal on the day; D.J. Redden recorded the clean sheet for EAWR. The Oilers host Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday while CM hosts Triad at 4:15 p.m. today.

MASCOUTAH 6, ROXANA 0: Riley Baker had two goals for Mascoutah as the Indians threw a 6-0 shutout on Roxana in Mascoutah Monday evening. The Shells fell to 2-8 on the year, while the Indians improved to 17-3.

Other Indian goals came from Christian Gonzalez, Lane Hoelscher, Michael McKinney and Malik Wilkes. Austin Heriford got the clean sheet for Mascoutah.

The Shells close out the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. match against Marquette Catholic today and a 4:30 p.m. Thursday match against Vandalia; both matches are at Wood River Soccer Park.

STAUNTON 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Carson Rantanen had a hat trick and Bryce Buzick a brace as Staunton blanked Piasa Southwestern 5-0 in Brighton Monday.

Konnor Henke had the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

