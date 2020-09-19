EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler today offered to help out his opponent by recounting certain facts that Daiber appears to have missed or misstated.

“My opponent is entitled to his own opinion,” Prenzler said. “He is not entitled to his own facts. Maybe he has forgotten what happened or simply misstated the matter. Either way, I am more than happy to set Daiber and the record straight.”

In 2018, the Madison County State’s Attorney convened a “task force” to investigate certain allegations involving several of the county’s employees.

“From the very beginning and without hesitation, I cooperated fully with the investigation,” Prenzler said. “I waived any rights I had and spoke freely to detectives without an attorney, and without any time or subject matter limitations. I answered all of their questions fully and truthfully.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I then took the unprecedented step of also waiving my attorney-client privilege and instructed my attorney to answer all questions from the detectives. My attorney also answered all questions fully and without reservation. He imposed no time or subject matter limitations on the questions.”

Prenzler went on to note that the two-year investigation, which involved more than 8 detectives and accumulated thousands of pages of documents and reports, was reviewed by the an out-of-county Judge and the Democrat Attorney General. The reports and documents exonerated Prenzler completely.

Prenzler doubted if Daiber could withstand similar scrutiny.

Prenzler said that neither Rob Dorman nor Doug Hulme would be part of his administration when he is re-elected.

More like this: