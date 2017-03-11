EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County will soon start $60,000 in renovations at the Child Advocacy Center to add an additional interview room for victims of sexual or physical abuse.

The Madison County agency connects with a child following a traumatic experience.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said there was a concern about the costs of the renovation project, however they’ve been defrayed thanks to Rob Schmidt, the county’s new director of facilities management.

“I promised to reduce the levy by 10 percent, and plan to keep that promise, however an immediate need came for a grant opportunity that would allow for the CAC to expand,” Prenzler said. “This is something that is needed. It helps to protect our children.”

Prenzler said Schmidt came up with a plan to reconfigure the CAC space and do the work in- house, thus reducing costs.

Schmidt said there is adequate room at the current site for the renovation to add a second interview room and waiting rooms. The project is expected to be completed by the start of summer.

Due to the increase in the number of interviews conducted each year, the CAC is planning to increase its staff and is in need of the second interview room. The CAC is receiving grants to expand its services and there must be a 25 percent match for the grant, which can come from the county or donated funds.

CAC Director Carrie Cohan said the agency plans to hold fundraising activities and seek out other methods to cover the additional costs.

Madison County CAC was created in 2002 for the purpose of interviewing children in a friendly atmosphere.