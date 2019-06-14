EDWARDSVILLE — A delegation of economic, academic and local government officials met this week with a Japanese business organization for a roundtable discussion in Washington D.C.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler attended the event on Thursday and presented information about “Community Partnerships and Quality of Life” in Madison County.

“It was productive trip,” Prenzler said. “We showed we have a lot to offer in Madison County and the region for those looking to develop here.”

Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois and Alliance STL, St. Louis Regional Economic Development, organized the event with Keidanren USA, which is a liaison entity for Keidanren, the Japan Business Federation. Keidanren consists of 1,329 Japanese companies, 109 industry associations and 47 regional economic organizations.

Dr. Ronda Sauget, executive director and CEO of the Leadership Council, said that they, along with local partners have been traveling outside of the region to build awareness of the significant regional resources and infrastructure this area brings to the table.

“When site selectors look for a new development location, we want Southwestern Illinois to be top of mind,” Sauget said.

Others who presented information included: Jim Alexander, senior vice president of Alliance STL, on St. Louis Region Highlights; Sauget on Southwestern Illinois Economy; Michael G. Mueller, Vice President Economic Development Ameren Illinois, Energy Incentives; Dr. Randy Pembrook, Chancellor Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Academic Strengths and Partnerships; Dennis Wilmsmeyer, Executive Director America’s Central Port, Logistics and Transportation Assests; and Mayor Herb Roach, City of O’Fallon, Ill., Quality of Life.

“Having robust assets such as affordable, available, industrial zones, shovel ready sites, and housing options near multimodal infrastructure is a major advantage,” Sauget said. “We look forward to future trips to meet with site selectors and invite them to visit the region.”

Prenzler said that the event was a great opportunity to show the Japanese on how our regional organizations work together.

“If we can lay a foundation to have more high quality Japanese companies locate here, I’m confident they will want to come here and invest,” Prenzler said.

