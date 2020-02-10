EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE track and field teams went east and west to compete in separate meets over the weekend.

Part of the team competed in the Mizzou Open on Friday while others competed in the Meyo Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The Meyo Invitational had a top finish by the Cougar distance medley relay team of Landon Skelly, Brandon Bretz, Joseph Stone and Roland Prenzler. The team finished 7th with a time of 10:23.15.

The Cougars were led by Lejla Hajderovic in the high jump with a 5th place finish jump of 5' 1.75". Cameron Woodard set a PR in the mile run with time of 4:36.99.

There were multiple PRs by Cougar distance runners. Keri Burmester (18:28.92) and Emily Ellis (18:52.26) set PRs in the 5K while Joseph Stone ran his best 800 with a time of 1:53.55. Ethan Poston finished 8th amid tough competition in the high jump, clearing 6'5".

