PEORIA - Junior Roland Prenzler was SIUE's top runner Friday in the Cougars' fourth meet of the season at the Bradley Pink Classic.

Prenzler ran a personal best 8K at the Newman Golf Course in 24 minutes and 47.9 seconds. He finished 90th overall. His 24:47 time marked the fourth fastest in SIUE history.

As a team, SIUE placed 29th overall with 769 points. Loyola (Ill.) was the leading team with three runners in the top 20.

Spencer Hielkema (24:58) and Cameron Woodard (26:10) finished next for the men at 109th and 219th. Both Hielkema and Woodard finished the race with career-bests. Rounding out the men were Blake Panagos (26:07/227th), Zach Walters (26:13/233rd), and Jackson Edwards (26:17/238th). Panagos and Walters also finished with career-bests.

Prenzler and Walters are both former Edwardsville High School runners.

With the regular season now complete, SIUE will begin preparations for the Ohio Valley Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29.

