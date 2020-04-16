EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler released statements and actions he has taken regarding County Administrator Doug Hulme and IT Director Rob Dorman late Wednesday afternoon.

Also included is a statement from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. A specially called Madison County Board meeting is set for 5 Thursday night to discuss the matter.

Included here is the agenda for the special Madison County Board meeting and how to view the meeting.

The County Board meeting will be conducted via teleconference due to COVID-19 restrictions For public access instructions:

www.co.madison.il.us/public | https://m.twitch.tv/madisoncountyil

To address the County Board, email public comment to public@co.madison.il.us. (Please include first and last names. Comments are received in a first-come first-serve basis with the first 5 being read aloud).

The following is the Agenda for the Special County Board Meeting on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

1. Public Comment.

A. EXECUTIVE SESSION: 1. Closed Session for board members to discuss specific personnel in accordance with IAW 5ILCS 120/2(c)(1).

B. OPEN SESSION: 1. Action to be taken by the board on specific personnel.

C. UNFINISHED BUSINESS.

D. NEW BUSINESS.

Madison County Chairman Prenzler made this comments late Thursday afternoon about the matter at hand with county employees Doug Hulme and Rob Dorman.

"This morning I took the initiative to meet with Sheriff’s detectives regarding allegations against County Administrator Doug Hulme and IT Director Rob Dorman. The actions of these employees have been thoroughly investigated for two years, after which the Illinois Attorney General’s office decided to file no charges."

The Illinois Attorney General issued the following statement this week:

"The Office of the Attorney General worked with the multi-agency task force that had initiated an investigation into certain allegations," said Raoul's senior press secretary Annie Thompson in an emailed statement Tuesday. "After the completion of that investigation, this office concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support charges against any of the potential targets."

Prenzler continued with these comments: "I am announcing that as Chairman of the Madison County Board, that this is now a disciplinary matter, and these charges will be reviewed by an independent third party for investigation. "Discipline of these county employees is the prerogative of the Madison County Board Chairman. Discharge of administrative employees requires the consent of two parties, the Chairman and the County Board.

"I’m announcing today that I am putting Doug Hulme and Rob Dorman on paid administrative leave while a third-party investigation is conducted that will frame their activities within the boundaries of the existing policies and procedures of the Madison County Board.

"I believe this is the best course of action to achieve a fair result, provide due process for the employees, and protect the county against future lawsuits.

