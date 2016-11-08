EAST ALTON - Madison County Chairperson Alan Dunstan conceded Tuesday evening to Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler.

Republican Prenzler upset Democrat Dunstan for the Madison County Chairman position. Prenzler had 62,499 votes to Dunstan’s 61,993.

Those assembled at the Bluff City Lodge Machinist Union at the Madison County Democrats' party were watching the results, which started coming around 8 p.m. with news of a hefty Dunstan lead. As the night continued, however, that lead shrank. Around 10 p.m., those numbers quickly switched to a small Prenzler lead of about 100. Dunstan delivered his concession speech at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"It's not easy to lose, I've lost before," Dunstan said.

Dunstan continued and described Prenzler as a "disaster" for Madison County.

"I'm proud that I could leave the county debt-free," Dunstan said.

The loss of Dunstan was one of many for Madison County Democrats Tuesday evening. As many as 15 Madison County Board seats may be held by Republicans once Tuesday's votes are declared official.

Prenzler sent an acceptance statement from his victory party he shared with Illinois Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) at Kay's office. Kay lost his seat in the General Assembly to Katie Stuart.

"I embrace the change that Madison County voters have just made," Prenzler said in an SMS. "I will try to live up to the great honor and trust voters have placed in me. I look forward to working with my opponent, Alan Dunstan, to have a smooth transition."

That sentiment was not shared by Dunstan, who lamented losing to Prenzler in his concession speech.

Prenzler said he would bring more financial savings, ethics and accountability to taxpayers in his new office. He did not comment on Dunstan's comments Tuesday night.

