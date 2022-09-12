EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Health Advisory Board met Sept. 6 and discussed the new COVID boosters that are available at local pharmacies and the county’s health department.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is again on every mainstream media channel recommending the new boosters (third booster, fifth shot) as “safe and effective.”

One message coming from the health advisory board meeting — “People should learn all they can about the new boosters, before making a decision.”

This is consistent with “informed consent,” meaning that a patient should be equipped to weigh the risks and rewards of medical treatment.

That’s easy to say, but for the average person, it’s actually difficult to find information or opinions that disagree with Fauci, the CDC, and the FDA. Doctors, scientists, and medical researchers critical of Fauci have been censored by mainstream media and have lost jobs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Books I have read and recommend Include: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and The Courage to Face Covid-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, by John Leake and Peter McCullough, MD.

For those who don’t have time to read these books, I recommend going to the Amazon website and reading the book reviews or visiting Kennedy’s website: www.childrenshealthdefense.org.

During the past two years many have followed Fauci’s advice, but it’s high time that people pause to consider both parts of a) informed and b) consent.

Kurt Prenzler,

Madison County Chairman

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: