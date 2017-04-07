EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville distance runner Roland Prenzler and long jumper Kenneth Bond led a group of Tigers in a freshman-sophomore meet Thursday afternoon at home.

Prenzler blazed the trail in the 1,600, dominating the field and recording a time of 4:34, close to his best time of 4:33. Prenzler was ahead from start to finish and by the end, was yards ahead of others in the race.

“Roland is a competitor,” Edwardsville boys track and field coach Chad Lakatos said. “He is a talented runner and has a passion for the sport. He will score a lot of points at the varsity level this year. We expect a lot of big things from him the rest of the season.”

Bond hit a long jump of 21 feet, which Lakatos thought stood out for the Tigers. Several Tigers underclassmen were left out of the meet or did limited events because of Saturday’s Belleville West Invitational.

Some of Edwardsville’s varsity track and field competitors will be on spring break and taking their ACTs, but Lakatos said he expects shot put and discus star A.J. Epenesa to be there.

“Our kids are pumped up about Saturday,” Lakatos said. “This is their first true big meet. We have been practicing with a meet lineup this week. Travis Anderson, our state champion hurdler, has had a pretty good week of practice, but I still don’t know if he will go this weekend. We will definitely listen to what his body is telling him.

“Devonte Tincher will be entered in the long jump, the 200 and 4 x 100 relay. He is really excited about this weekend.”

The Belleville West Invitational meet Saturday begins at 11 a.m. with field event competition.

