MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Well-known attorney David Fahrenkamp of Edwardsville has been hired to represent Collinsville's Robert "Bobby" J. Tarr, accused of the murder of Troy businesswoman Leslie Reeves and attempted first-degree murder of Christopher J. Smith. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 1 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2021.

Tarr faces three counts of first-degree murder in the case and one of attempted first-degree murder. He has been retained on a $3 million bond.

Reeves, of Troy, was 45 at the time of her death on Thanksgiving Day in Farmersville at Christopher Smith's home. Smith was 48 at the time. The shootings occurred at Smith's residence at 104 Nobbie Street in Farmersville.

Reeves and Smith were both found inside the residence.

Smith was critically injured and taken to St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL., while Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene.

