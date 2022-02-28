BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville's Mackenzie Pratt both finished second and Abby Rhodes of Edwardsville both finished third in the final day of the inaugural IHSA girls wrestling tournament Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

For the Tigers, Olivia Coll finished sixth in the 100-pound weight class, starting her day with a win in the third round of the consolation bracket by fall over Kat Bell of Lombard Montini Catholic at 1:05, then lost in the consolation semifinal to Ayane Jasinski of Fox Lake Grant 7-0 and in the fifth-place match, was pinned by Rebecca Ferguson of Rock Island at 2:00 to place sixth.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pratt won her 120-pound semifinal bout by fall over Ireland McCain of Round Lake at 32 seconds, then lost in the final to Cadence Diduch of Freeport 11-0 to finish second. Rhodes opened her second day in the 130-pound division with a semifinal loss to Alexis Janiak of Plainfield South by technical superiority 16-0 at 4:18, but rebounded in the consolation semifinal by taking a 10-7 decision over Katie Ramirez-Quintero of Bolingbrook, then won the third place bout by fall over Crystal Villegas of Fox Lake Grant at 1:11.

Coll's final record was 27-7, while Pratt closed out the season at 12-1 and Rhodes finished at 19-9.

More like this: