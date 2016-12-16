The Tigers' Rachel Pranger goes up for two of her 25 points on Thursday night at home against Granite City. (Photo by Madelaine Gerard)EDWARDSVILLE 87, GRANITE CITY 24: Rachel Pranger scored 25 points and Kate Martin added 19 as Edwardsville defeated Granite City 87-24 in a Southwestern Conference clash at Lucco-Jackson Gym Thursday night.

The Tigers went to 9-0 overall, 4-0 in the SWC with the win; the Warriors fell to 2-3 overall, 1-3 in the league.

Makenzie Silvey added 11 points in the win; Myriah Noodel-Haywood had nine points on the night; Akila Fultz led GCHS with eight points.

Thursday's game was the last for the Tigers heading into the holiday season; they will be in the Oswego East holiday tournament near Joliet Dec. 27-30.

Edwardsville's Kate Martin poured in points in the Edwardsville win over Granite City on Thursday. Martin has been one of the scoring leaders for the Tigers in nearly every game this season. (Photo by Madelaine Gerard)

 