EDWARDSVILLE 87, GRANITE CITY 24: Rachel Pranger scored 25 points and Kate Martin added 19 as Edwardsville defeated Granite City 87-24 in a Southwestern Conference clash at Lucco-Jackson Gym Thursday night.

The Tigers went to 9-0 overall, 4-0 in the SWC with the win; the Warriors fell to 2-3 overall, 1-3 in the league.

Makenzie Silvey added 11 points in the win; Myriah Noodel-Haywood had nine points on the night; Akila Fultz led GCHS with eight points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thursday's game was the last for the Tigers heading into the holiday season; they will be in the Oswego East holiday tournament near Joliet Dec. 27-30.