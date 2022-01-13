EDWARDSVILLE – Just as the countdown begins for February’s Big Game, one champion has already been declared. Prairie Farms Small Batch Cream Cheese Spreads were voted the #1 “Best New Dairy Product of 2021” in Dairy Foods’ annual poll.

To compile nominations in the poll, Dairy Foods’ editors reviewed all the new dairy products featured in their eMagazine and on dairyfoods.com in 2021. The Dairy Foods’ team selected 20 dairy foods and beverages from hundreds of products. Visitors to DairyFoods.com were then asked to vote for their favorites.

“We’re thrilled to take the top spot in the Dairy Foods poll, and the timing couldn’t be better. One of the biggest snacking days of the year is coming up in February, and no Big Game Day celebration will be complete without the cream cheese champion in attendance. Cream cheese is a game day staple, and with six Small Batch flavor varieties to choose from, Prairie Farms’ cream cheese snacking selection is unmatched,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Prairie Farms. “Also, fans who plan to make their favorite cream cheese game-day recipes shouldn’t settle for anything less than the best, which is Prairie Farms’ 8-ounce cream cheese brick. It was awarded 1st place at the 2021 World Dairy Expo, beating the leading national cream cheese brand.”

Launched in April 2021, Prairie Farms Small Batch Cream Cheese Spreads are made with award-winning Neufchatel cheese. The 3.5-ounce right-size cups include one-of-a-kind flavors in the category, Honey Vanilla and Sea Salt Caramel plus Garden Veggie, Onion & Chive, Plain, and Strawberry. Introduction of the cups built on the success of Prairie Farms’ Best-In-Class Cream Cheese 8-ounce brick, which posted a 50% increase in sales during 2020.

To celebrate the cream cheese victory, fans can visit PrairieFarms.com/gameday for a countdown to the Big Game, including recipes, coupons, and a chance to win free cream cheese. Fans who vote for their favorite cream cheese flavor can enter to win a year's supply of Small Batch Cream Cheese Spreads. Other giveaways will be announced throughout the promotion.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 700 farm families, 8100 employees, 49 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms' charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations. For more information about our farmers, products, and promotions visit Prairiefarms.com.

