EDWARDSVILLE – As America hunkers down during the global COVID-19 pandemic, food banks are struggling to meet increased demands. As an essential services business, Prairie Farms employees and dairy farmers are grateful to be in a position to help food banks during this time of need.

The Prairie Farms charitable giving program, Our Caps Your Cause, donates thousands of dollars each year to local non-profit organizations. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prairie Farms is going to give back even more by increasing support for nearly 50 food banks that are currently registered as an Our Caps Your Cause charity. Points for cap codes redeemed for food banks will quadruple through the end of May - this means each cap is worth 20 cents instead of 5 cents!

Article continues after sponsor message

It's easy for anyone to participate by simply purchasing gallons or half gallons of Prairie Farms milk, peeling the sticker on the cap to reveal the code, visiting the Our Caps Your Cause redemption webpage, choosing a food bank and entering the cap code. Once the 1,000 cap goal is met, the food bank will receive a check for $200.

We're blessed to be in a position to help food banks when they need it most,” said Sam Schwoeppe, a Prairie Farms dairy farmer from Huntingburg, Indiana. Our Caps Your Cause is already providing dollars for food banks and other organizations, but these are extraordinary times, and they need our help even more.

Because of COVID-19, families are navigating a new stay at home reality. To help offset this disruption to everyday lives, Prairie Farms has launched a webpage that offers a variety of resources including recipes, Chef Rob "how-to" cooking tips, coupons, and a video series featuring Prairie Farms dairy farm families.

More like this: