SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Alex Bradshaw, of Prairie Du Rocher, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Oct. 10, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Bradshaw enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transportation Operator, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Bradshaw will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company.

Bradshaw is a 2017 graduate of Waterloo High School, Waterloo, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Bradshaw will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Bradshaw and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard

