Not everyone approaches the holidays cheerfully. Some individuals see it as the most stressful time of the year. Common holiday stressors are related to budgeting for gift-buying, self-image, family tensions and reminders of past holiday hardships.

Some may also spend so much time focusing on doing things for others that they overextend themselves.

“We frequently try to meet the needs of everyone else and fail to give the same care and attention to ourselves,” said Jean Alstat, Centerstone Clinical Director. “An analogy frequently used is the need for oxygen on a plane. Passengers are instructed to put their mask on first, so they are able to assist anyone who is accompanying them. Remember this during the holidays, take time to energize and replenish.”

During these stressful times, it is helpful to practice mindfulness. Mindfulness moves you from just thinking about “what” into thinking about “why.” It makes you more aware of your surroundings and how they impact your mental state. It can also help you recognize your limits and put in effort where you know you are capable.

Below are some ideas for ways you can practice mindfulness this holiday season.

How to practice mindfulness

Check in with yourself. When you’re going from one holiday activity to the next, take a moment to check in with yourself, mentally and physically. Take some time to process your emotions, thinking about if what you’re doing is upsetting you at all. See if it’s weighing on your body and you’re feeling more tired than usual. Consider what things are necessary obligations, and what you can say “no” to without guilt.

Practice gratitude. Another especially holiday-relevant way to practice mindfulness is by taking time to think about what you’re grateful for. Use this time to focus only on the good things in your life. This will keep you happier and in a positive mindset. Make sure to also focus on the people you’re grateful for, as this will give you a clear indication of who you want to prioritize spending time with.

Unplug. Turning off your phone and other noise is essential for mindfulness. It’s difficult to spend quality time with yourself when there are distractions all around. This might be even more important this year, as it seems like there is more bad news every day with the pandemic. Turn off the news, step outside, put on some of your favorite music and spend uninterrupted time with yourself.

Let others know. If you’ve come to the conclusion that you have too many things going on, let your friends and family know that you may need them to adjust their expectations. Even though you may want to focus on meeting their needs during this season, let them know what yours are and how they can help meet them. Also, if they’re people you’re grateful for, let them know that – it will be meaningful to them.

If the holidays have you experiencing increased mental health challenges, Centerstone is here to help. You can call us at 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) to get connected with care.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

