CHICAGO - The Powerball jackpot is inching closer to becoming one of the top 10 prizes in the game’s history. Tonight’s drawing is now at an estimated $526 million.

Less than three months ago, one lucky player in California won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot - setting the world record for the largest prize ever won in lottery history.

Illinois Lottery players also struck it big in the past 12 months. Seven players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Powerball.

In total, Powerball players purchased nearly four million winning tickets and won over $41 million in prizes in 2022 in Illinois.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place tonight, January 25 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

