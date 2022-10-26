CHICAGO - A life-changing amount of cash is up for grabs tonight as the Powerball jackpot soars to a sweltering $700 million.

If a player wins Wednesday night’s jackpot, it would be the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

Illinois Lottery players are already winning big in this jackpot roll. In Monday night’s Powerball draw, two local players instantly became $200,000 richer and another two lucky players won prizes of $50,000 each.

This was on top of the big Powerball prizes won by Illinois Lottery players in Saturday night’s draw.

So far this year, Illinois Lottery players have purchased over 2.1 million winning Powerball tickets and won nearly $23.5 million in prizes in Illinois.

You could be next! With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

And If you have the good fortune to win a life-altering amount of money, the Lottery has three key pieces of advice on what to do next:

Sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it somewhere safe Seek professional financial and legal advice Call the Lottery Player Hotline on 1-800-252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim the prize

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place tonight, October 26, at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that the lottery is more enjoyable when played responsibly - before you play, set a limit and stick to it. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

