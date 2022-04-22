CHICAGO – Powerball is capping off its 30th anniversary week with a jackpot worth $400 million.

The millionaire-making game held its first drawing back in April 22, 1992, with a jackpot estimated at $6 million. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is a whopping $400 million.

The last time Powerball had a jackpot of $400 million was for the Christmas Day drawing last year.

Illinois Lottery players have already struck it big this year. In the past two months, two Powerball players became newly minted millionaires. On April 16, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Circle K in Marseilles, and on February 12, a $2 million winning ticket was sold at Country Market in Girard.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place on Saturday, April 23 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

It’s never been easier for residents 18 and over to play as Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets can be purchased online, in-store, and on the Illinois Lottery app. Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $22 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS.

