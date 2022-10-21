CHICAGO – If you’re feeling lucky, you might want to get your hands on a Powerball ticket. That’s because the jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is now a whopping $580 million.

So far this year, the Powerball jackpot has been won a total of five times, and this current jackpot is the game’s largest since April 2022.

Illinois Lottery players have been doing their share of winning too. Just last week, an Illinois Lottery player became a newly minted-millionaire after buying a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million at K N R Candy in Calumet City.

Since January 2022, a total of five Illinois Lottery players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Powerball.

Article continues after sponsor message

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place Saturday night, October 22 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that Powerball is a game of chance. Knowing the rules and odds of the games you play is an important part of responsible gaming. For more information on how to play Lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

More like this: